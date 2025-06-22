Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.06). 1,513,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,053,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.43. The company has a market cap of £346.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Custodian Property Income REIT had a net margin of 955.85% and a return on equity of 105.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Custodian Property Income REIT will post 6.199262 earnings per share for the current year.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

