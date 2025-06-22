Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €45.04 ($51.77) and last traded at €45.54 ($52.34). 123,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.76 ($52.60).

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.28.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

