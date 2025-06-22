iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,431 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,852 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.