Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Metso Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

