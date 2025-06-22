RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €685.50 ($787.93) and last traded at €687.00 ($789.66). 5,986 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €697.00 ($801.15).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is €732.90 and its 200-day moving average is €796.92.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
