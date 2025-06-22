Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.69 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

