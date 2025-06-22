CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,160,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,303,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
CytoDyn Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $387.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
About CytoDyn
CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CytoDyn
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.