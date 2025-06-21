Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Boosted by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.