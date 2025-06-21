Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $288,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

EQT Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

