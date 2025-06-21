820 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

