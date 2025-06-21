iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.