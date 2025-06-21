Denver Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $7.23 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

