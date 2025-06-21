12,907 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

XLG stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

