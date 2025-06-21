Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Acquired by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.49% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.00. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

