23,210 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

