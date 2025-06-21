iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 176,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

