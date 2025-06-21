RFP Financial Group LLC Has $855,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in British American Tobacco by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $48.85 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.