Monte Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.1%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.