Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 423 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

DSI opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

