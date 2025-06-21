Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $6,544,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

