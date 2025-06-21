WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 64,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.
WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.
