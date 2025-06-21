WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 39,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 64,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNL. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

