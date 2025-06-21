PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 43.8% increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.14.
PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of PHXHF opened at $6.42 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.
About PHX Energy Services
