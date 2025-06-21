PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 43.8% increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.14.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PHXHF opened at $6.42 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

