iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,517.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

USMV opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

