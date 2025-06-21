iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 46,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a market cap of $160.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 912,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 144,726 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

