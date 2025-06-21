Avis Budget Group (CAR) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avis Budget Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avis Budget Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Avis Budget Group Competitors 363 1328 1501 88 2.40

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.97%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Avis Budget Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.79 billion -$1.82 billion -2.14 Avis Budget Group Competitors $6.81 billion $185.91 million 14.44

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group -18.96% -14.74% -0.84% Avis Budget Group Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Summary

Avis Budget Group competitors beat Avis Budget Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

