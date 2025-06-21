IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 212,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 47,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.
