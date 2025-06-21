Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 631,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,337,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,693,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTES opened at $100.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.