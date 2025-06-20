Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

