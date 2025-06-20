Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.73 and a 200-day moving average of $468.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

