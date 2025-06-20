Alta Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $242.09.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

