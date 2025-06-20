ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.39 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 265,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,062,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get ExlService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.