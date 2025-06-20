Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 624,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

