International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

