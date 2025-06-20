Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 19624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 7.7%

About Aptose Biosciences

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -117.37. The stock has a market cap of C$54.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

