Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.