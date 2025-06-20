Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

