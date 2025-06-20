Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 93,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 29,090 shares.The stock last traded at $45.29 and had previously closed at $45.03.

Yaskawa Electric Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $935.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yaskawa Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

