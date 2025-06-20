Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $555.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

