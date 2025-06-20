Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,083,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

