Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.