MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.7% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,402.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,379.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,085.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,563.21 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,632.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.