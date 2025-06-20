Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,792,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,666,460,000 after buying an additional 1,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,390,037,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,356,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

