Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

