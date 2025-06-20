Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Has $47.34 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,570 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 27.4% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $47,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

