Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 1,844 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

