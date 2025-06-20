Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Paychex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.