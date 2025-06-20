Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Director Martin Thibodeau Purchases 13,636 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Director Martin Thibodeau acquired 13,636 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.20.

Reitmans Stock Performance

Reitmans Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.

About Reitmans

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd is an apparel retailer based in Canada. Its main business is the sale of ladies’ specialty apparel to consumers. The product offering comprises Tops, Bottoms, Dresses, Coats and Jackets, Blazers, Lingerie and Sleepwear, among others. It also sells accessories such as Scarves, Bags, Belts, Sunglasses and others.

