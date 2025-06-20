Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Director Martin Thibodeau Purchases 13,636 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Director Martin Thibodeau acquired 13,636 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.20.
Reitmans Stock Performance
Reitmans Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87.
About Reitmans
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reitmans
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Strong Yields With Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dan Ives Just Unveiled His AI ETF—Does It Live Up to the Hype?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Congress’s May Stock Trades: What They Know That You Don’t
Receive News & Ratings for Reitmans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reitmans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.