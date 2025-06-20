Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 414,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 377,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox acquired 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$682,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,725,667 shares of company stock worth $1,124,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

