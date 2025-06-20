ORG Partners LLC Sells 62,209 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,209 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.78.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

