Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

